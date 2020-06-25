Let's Make a Deal Host Wayne Brady to Honor Little Richard at BET Awards

Steven Bergman Photography

Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady is set to tribute the late, great musician Little Richard at the 20th Annual BET Awards, per Deadline. The ceremony will be broadcast on June 28 from 8-11 PM EST on BET and CBS.

Brady previously portrayed the rock 'n' roll icon on an episode of American Soul. Watch two clips below.