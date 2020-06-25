Steven Bergman Photography

Jacob Young sat down with the Hollywood and Beyond podcast recently to discuss getting his soap start on The Bold and the Beautiful as Eric "Rick" Forrester, Jr.

Per SoapHub, he recalled:

I was very nervous and I was very green. I had never auditioned [like this before]. They had all the producers in there… After the audition, they basically slipped me a piece of paper that had an acting coach on it. They wanted me to do some coaching lessons with Adrienne Frantz [who was already on the show as Amber]. So, we worked on the scenes.

He added:

They said that Adrienne's a singer and they knew I had some singing abilities as well and they asked would I be willing to do a duet with her,. They chose the song ‘I Got You Babe’ by Sonny and Cher. We worked on that and we worked on the scene and I needed to be shirtless — [laughs] just to compile extra pressure on me. Finally, the screen test came around. Maybe a day later they told I had booked the role.

Listen to the full interview below.