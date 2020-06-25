Love is about overcoming obstacles and is the theme of The Bold and the Beautiful's next week. B&B will showcase some of its standout episodes where love is able to win out in the end.

Monday, June 29: In Monte Carlo, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is able to convince Hope (Kim Matula) that Liam (Scott Clifton) has made his feelings for her perfectly clear. Hope agrees to marry Wyatt in a spur-of-the-moment, yet romantic, ceremony aboard the Stella Maris. In Paris, Liam frets that Hope is with Wyatt to Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) while the two are on business and his worst fears are confirmed by Bill (Don Diamont) when he receives a call from his father. (Original airdate Aug. 13, 2014)

Tuesday, June 30: Maya (Karla Mosley) tells her mother, Vivian (Anna Maria Horsford), that she and Rick (Jacob Young) will still have their wedding after a heated showdown with her father and his abrupt exit. B&B makes broadcast television history with a transgender character and a cisgender/heterosexual characters of Rick and Maya being the first to have a wedding. The two have a heartfelt and romantic wedding ceremony officiated by Maya's friend Nick (Scott Turner Schofield), with themes of inclusivity, life, love, and the pursuit of happiness. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) begs Wyatt to make Ivy stop discussing Aly's (Ashlyn Pearce) death as Ivy shows Thomas (Pierson Fodé) proof Steffy played a part in Aly's accident. (Original airdate Aug. 12, 2015)

Wednesday, July 1: Thomas is shocked to discover Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) have bumped their wedding plans up and are getting married today. Nicole (Reign Edwards) attempts to give Thomas a shoulder to lean on over the news and gets a kiss in return. With just Ridge and Caroline in attendance, the two pledge a commitment to each other at a simple, outdoor, yet elegant, seaside ceremony where they pronounce themselves husband and wife. Over at Forrester Creations, Liam and Wyatt intervene when Steffy has Ivy fired and removed by security. (Original airdate Sept. 14, 2015)

Thursday, July 2: Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) are dismayed the Forrester family has shown such disrespect to the head of the family on his wedding day. In order to stop the in-fighting, Quinn tells Eric he doesn't have to marry her. As the Forrester family members starts to crack and ponder if they are making the right choice, Ridge sticks to his guns and tells them boycotting the wedding is the right choice. With Ivy as their attendant, Eric and Quinn get married with Rev. Murphy (Perez Hilton) officiating. (Original airdate Sept. 26, 2016)

Friday, July 3: Maya expresses her frustration over the Hope for the Future line and Hope (Annika Noelle) to Liam, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), and Xander (Adain Bradley). Steffy tells Ridge she's ready to get married again to Liam, while Sally (Courtney Hope) vents to Wyatt as the two decorate the beach house for Fourth of July about Hope. Brooke nudges Hope to tell Liam her big news. Later on, Hope tells Liam at the Fourth of July party Wyatt and Sally throw that she's pregnant. (Original airdate July 4, 2018).