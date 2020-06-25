NATAS and ATI Share How They're Prepping for the 2020 (Virtual) Daytime Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) is sharing insights on making the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, broadcasting remotely on June 26, a success. In a story for Variety, NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp explained how the ceremony, to be aired on CBS, will work.

Sharp said:

Certainly, this is a new and unique experience for us, but it’s one that also carries a lot of opportunity, an opportunity to be a more intimate, tighter broadcast, and one that can be really engaging for the audience.

This year's Emmys will be both pre-taped and broadcast "from various stars’ homes." But NATAS is still working to keep the fun alive with the show's editors:

To keep the element of surprise, presenters will tape five different envelope openings — and every nominee in the major categories presented will be asked to tape an acceptance speech and send it to the show. Ultimately, it will be up to the show’s accountants to reveal the winners to producers and the editors shaping the show, who will then make sure to only edit in the winners’ names and their thank-you videos.

Al Schwartz of telecast producer Associated Television Inc. (ATI) is executive producing the show. He shared:

It’s probably the first time [in awards show history] that all of the nominees will be giving acceptance speeches. Everybody that’s nominated will, from their homes, into their own cell phones, be able to give all those speeches that they’ve always practiced in the past of hoping to give. But only the winners will be played on the air once the accountants tell us who the winners are. And I think one of the very unique things is nobody can be played off.

There are teams working on the ceremony on the West and East Coasts, and only those who need to know will be aware of the winners' identities to maximize the surprise on June 26.