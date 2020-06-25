The Talk Co-Hosts Tease Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Daytime Emmys Broadcast

The Talk's five co-hosts are set to host the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards this Friday, June 26. The ladies shared a few behind-the-scenes tidbits with Entertainment Tonight before the virtual ceremony.

All 80+ nominees have filmed their acceptance speeches, though only the winning ones will be broadcast. Sheryl Underwood commented that the hosts will be in as much suspense as the viewers at home:

We won't know the winners until they broadcast it. This is the 14th time that CBS will broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network, and we want you guys to check it out.

What are the (electronic) mechanics behind hosting from home? Carrie Ann Inaba dished that she got some major mail, which included an Emmy itself! She noted:

They sent us these camera packages.

She added: