A source has told The Wrap that General Hospital is working to resume production in mid-July. Deadline echoes the report. But there is no exact date in mind; the team is being flexible. Writer Tim Waysinger noted, "The target date is considered a rolling one as new information about the coronavirus pandemic is coming every day."

GH has been re-airing classic episodes in recent weeks. The Bold and the Beautiful has already resumed production (albeit with a few hiccups and lots of safety measures in place). GH would thus be the second U.S. show to resume production. It's expected GH will also have strictures in place, but "it not clear what kind of health and safety measures 'General Hospital' will implement,' Waysinger added.