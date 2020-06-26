General Hospital grad Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) has launched her new skincare line: Teonille Beauty. Seeking funding on IFundWomen.com, Antoine explained that the products are "organic, vegan, and cruelty free" and she takes pride in the fact the company is Black-owned.

"Teonille" is Antoine's mother's middle name and reminds her of creating homemade skincare in her family kitchen growing up. And life off and on screen have taught her a thing or two about what beauty and skincare regimens work well for her. She shared:

My formulations and mixtures come naturally to me and honestly have been the secret to my skin and hair care regimen over the last 15 years in film and television.

Antoine plans to conduct a soft launch in November and roll out its products in time for the holiday season. She added: