Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait) and William Lipton (Cameron Webber) are both in the running for Emmys this year. The pair chatted with TV Insider about MacMullen earning her Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series nod and Lipton penning and singing "North Star," nominated for Best Original Song.

MacMullen's storylines included giving up - and later losing - her child, finding love and losing it, marrying for convenience, and battling her cult leader ex. She worked especially hard during the episode in which she worked to free Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Lexi Ainsworth) from the clutches of Dawn of Day.

She shared:

I remember being very nervous the day we shot those scenes. I was working with Maurice [Benard, Sonny], Nancy [Grahn, Alexis], Joe [Flanigan, Neil] and others whom I really respect and admire. Maurice took me aside ahead of time and said, ‘Hey, I know you’re nervous. This is a big day.’ We sat together for close to an hour and he was so helpful.

Maurice pushed me to push myself as an actor. Every actor there was so supportive and great. Our director, Phideaux [Xavier] was so awesome. He gave me great advice, too.

Lipton took a soulful approach to his nominated tune, which he performed at the Nurses' Ball. He reflected:

The inspiration for the song came from a scene in which Cameron and Joss (Eden McCoy) were talking about the North Star. It was an ode to [the late] Oscar (Garren Stitt). He and Cameron had become friends.

What's next for Cam? Lipton teased: