General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen, William Lipton Reflect on Emmy-Worthy Work
General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait) and William Lipton (Cameron Webber) are both in the running for Emmys this year. The pair chatted with TV Insider about MacMullen earning her Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series nod and Lipton penning and singing "North Star," nominated for Best Original Song.
MacMullen's storylines included giving up - and later losing - her child, finding love and losing it, marrying for convenience, and battling her cult leader ex. She worked especially hard during the episode in which she worked to free Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Lexi Ainsworth) from the clutches of Dawn of Day.
She shared:
I remember being very nervous the day we shot those scenes. I was working with Maurice [Benard, Sonny], Nancy [Grahn, Alexis], Joe [Flanigan, Neil] and others whom I really respect and admire. Maurice took me aside ahead of time and said, ‘Hey, I know you’re nervous. This is a big day.’ We sat together for close to an hour and he was so helpful.
Maurice pushed me to push myself as an actor. Every actor there was so supportive and great. Our director, Phideaux [Xavier] was so awesome. He gave me great advice, too.
Lipton took a soulful approach to his nominated tune, which he performed at the Nurses' Ball. He reflected:
The inspiration for the song came from a scene in which Cameron and Joss (Eden McCoy) were talking about the North Star. It was an ode to [the late] Oscar (Garren Stitt). He and Cameron had become friends.
What's next for Cam? Lipton teased:
Cameron’s in an interesting place. He’s been dealing with conflict his whole teenage life. His current conflict is a bit new. He’s always loved Joss and he’s had this deep connection with her. Now, he’s got this spark with Trina [Sydney Mikayla], which is new and exciting. He’s figuring it all out.