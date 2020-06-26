Port Charles and WWE Alum Amy Weber Compares Showbiz to Real Estate

In The Wall Street Journal, former soap actress-turned-WWE performer Amy Weber (ex-Lark Madison, Port Charles) discussed parlaying her on-screen career into being a successful real estate agent.

In 1999, Weber became the second actress to play Lark Madison Scanlon, adoptive sister to Christina Baldwin. She is now director, residential estates, for The Agency in Pasadena, California and, according to her website, "calls upon her highly skilled network of photographers and drone video operators" to highlight the homes she shows.

When asked by WSJ if her showbiz background helps her sell houses, Weber reflected:

I always knew I wanted to entertain. I moved to California by myself from Illinois and within one month I got my first national commercial, directed by Michael Bay. It was for Miller Lite. I had just turned 21, so I could do the commercial—we shot it on the beach. I was on a 'General Hospital' sister show called 'Port Charles.' My character’s name was Lark Madison Scanlon and I was evil. The brunette is always evil.

She added:

When you meet someone to list their home, it’s like an audition. You kind of have to treat it as such; you have to bring your A game and all of who you are. In the entertainment industry they always say it’s 90% confidence, 10% talent. If you walk in and exude that confidence with the seller, they’re going to trust you.

I do get recognized. I don’t do open houses by myself, even though after wrestling, I feel like I could pretty much take anybody who’d come at me. People have asked me, 'Can you sign the flier or the brochure?'

Other soap actors have gone into real estate over the years. Chrishell Stause is documenting her career transition on the hit reality show Selling Sunset, while Rhonda Ross, daughter of music legends Diana Ross and Berry Gordy, received an Emmy nod for her work as Toni Burrell on Another World. She now runs Ross Realty.

Additional suds stars-turned-house hunters include: Stuart Damon (ex-Alan, General Hospital); current Bravo reality star Ryan Serhant (ex-Evan, As the World Turns); and house-flipper Robin Strasser (ex-Dorian, One Life to Live).