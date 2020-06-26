Scott Turner Schofield

Scott Turner Schofield (Max, Studio City; ex-Nick, The Bold and the Beautiful) is getting animated (virtually, of course) at this year's Annecy Film Festival. Variety reports the Emmy-nominated actor is voicing the main character in The Blossom Crown.

The U.S.-French film numbers among the pitches in the Digital Experience category, "aimed at showcasing the best interactive animated film projects in development." According to Variety, the film "places the viewer in the shoes of a sibling whose brother is transgender."

Co-creator and director Raphael Penasa recently announced Schofield's involvement in the project. He also shared that, while watching the 30-minute movie, the audience members must "make 'difficult choices that will change the destiny of the family.'” Currently seeking partners and distributors for the film, the team behind The Blossom Crown includes Alec Veniel, a transgender game designer who helped inspire the film.