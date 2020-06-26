The Real's Loni Love Shares Her Quarantine Diary

Steven Bergman Photography

While promoting her new memoir, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To, The Real co-host Loni Love discussed her daily routine while in quarantine. She outlined her long day to USA TODAY and shared everything from missing her co-stars to the realities of living with her boyfriend.

Love said she gets up at 6 AM, does her prep work and makeup, and shoots The Real remotely from about 11:30 to 1:30 or 2:30 PM. But she can't wait to return to the studio, she admitted:

I miss everything about the studio. The energy of the audience – that’s the most important thing that I miss. I’m sitting here talking to you, but we don’t know if what I’m saying is funny or dull. … I actually miss Tamera [Mowry-Housley] hugging me. I hate hugs, but I miss Tamera hugging me. Don’t tell her I said this.

While in lockdown with boyfriend James Welsh, Love is tackling some important topics with him. She regularly discusses the murder of George Floyd with Welsh, who is white. She added:

It gets exhausting, but it’s something that you know you have to keep fighting fo. (Floyd's death) hit us all in a certain type of way because we were all in quarantine. It's allowed us all … to really sit and reflect among each other.

On a lighter note, she said she is enjoying spending so much time with Welsh - but he does, she noted, fart "a lot."