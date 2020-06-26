The View's Former Co-Host Abby Huntsman Battling COVID-19

The View's former co-host Abby Huntsman has disclosed she and her family have contracted the coronavirus. Abby exited the talk show in 2019 and moved to Utah in order to work on her father, former U.S. ambassador Jon Huntsman's, campaign for governor, a position he previously held in 2005 and 2009.

Abby documented everything she and her family have been going through on Twitter and revealed she was at first given a false negative. Abby stated in a video,

I got a call the other day from the nurse saying I was in fact a false negative so I've been dealing with the virus for the past week and a half to two weeks. I've been feeling a lot better for the past two days so I'm hoping I'm on the road to recovery.

Abby also discussed how the illness has affected her parents and said how her dad was on the road to recover. According to Abby,

My dad is pretty much about 95 percent back to normal … My mom still has no taste or smell. Others in the house are currently dealing with a fever, aches. Everyone in our house has experienced it totally differently

Get well soon Abby. Watch the video below.