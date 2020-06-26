Today Show Host Savannah Guthrie Checks a Viewer for Dissing Her Hair

Steven Bergman Photography

Don't try it with The Today Show host Savannah Guthrie's appearance, because she just might clap back. Now, as we all know, Guthrie and her Today colleagues have all been broadcasting the show live from their home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This, of course, means there are no hair and makeup people to assist them in getting glammed up because of social distancing and all. This all didn't seem to register with one viewer. On Twitter, a user criticized Guthrie and said she looked a bit "unkempt," which the morning show host promptly answered back.

Act right, people.