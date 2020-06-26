Elissa Kapneck has gone from soap fan to Emmy-nominated soap (guest) star! The Boca Raton, Florida native grew up watching sudsers and received a 2020 Emmy nod for her role as struggling single mom Sasha on The Young and the Restless.

She told CBS Miami that the audition for the role came at the right time:

I was actually about to give up. I had been acting my whole life. I told my mom if I book this it’s a sign to stay. If not, I’ll come home. When I got this call it wasn’t like my dream had come true. It relit the fire and it was awesome.

Kapneck was in awe of the megastars with whom she shared scenes, saying:

The character was good and it was so well written and it was really heavy. My first scene was with Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott who are like the king and queen of daytime.

She's in awe of her fellow nominees, admitting:

There are so many rounds, like hundreds of people. It’s every single guest star from all the soaps for the entire calendar year. Some of the people that I’m up against have a 16 episodes arc or 30 episode arc, so I feel very fortunate after one episode to be where I’m at.

Watch Kepneck open up about her big break below.