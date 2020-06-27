Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie Logan) won big at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series on Friday.

This is Tom's sixth Emmy win. She won for Outstanding Younger Actress twice while on The Young and the Restless, Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2011 on B&B, and Outstanding Lead Actress in 2012 and 2013. Tom also makes history being the only actress to win in all three acting categories.