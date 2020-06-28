CBS' Daytime Emmy Award Broadcast Tops 3 Million Viewers

CBS took a gamble in bringing the Daytime Emmys back to network TV after five years, and it paid off. TVLine is reporting the virtual award show pulled in 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating.

This is a marked increase in eyeballs since Pop broadcast the event five years ago. That show pulled in 900,000 viewers. Since then, the Daytime Emmys have aired on various streaming platforms in an attempt to find a home.

This year, coronavirus kept the awards from being presented in a live forum. The ladies of The Talk hosted the virtual celebration of daytime TV from their homes. CBS also benefited from playing host, as the network took home 19 awards, the most of any.

