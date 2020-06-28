Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eli & Lani Are Getting Hitched Come Hell or High Water & Vivian Is The Hell and High Water

Sal Stowers, Deidre Hall, Lamon Archey

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Lani (Sal Stowers) reconnect as BFFs.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) clues Marlena (Deidre Hall) in on what's really going on with Kristen and Rachel.

Valerie (Vanessa Williams) has a little something planned for Eli (Lamon Archey).

Abe (James Reynolds) tries to calm Lani's fears.

Kristen is back in the habit . . .

. . . But Brady spots her, proving that sometimes he is smarter than the average bear.

Tamara (Marilyn McCoo) gets a case of the vapors before the wedding.

Marlena tries to convince Brady that honesty is the best policy.

Gabi (Camila Banus) crashes Eli and Lani's wedding.

Chad (Billy Flynn) returns to town just in time to see Kristen and Brady canoodling.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) feel limp after their sit down with Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Vivian (Louise Sorel) returns with a gun and an agenda.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Uncle Eric have a bonding sit down.

Rafe (Galen Gering) convinces Vivian that Stefan might be alive.

Jake's (Brandon Barash) DNA results are in . . . what could possibly go wrong?

Chad promises to keep Kristen's whereabouts a secret IF she gives him her stock in DiMera.

Rafe and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) grow closer . . .

Brady can't stand to see Kristen leave without him . . .

Gabi lays lips on Jake.

Allie has a proposition for Rafe.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) sets aside memories of being engulfed in flames and bonds with Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) over wedding dresses.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) freaks out when she realizes why she knows Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Vivian sees Jake. Jake has questions.

Ciara's wedding dress is ruined . . . um, Claire, do you know anything about that?

Gabi and Chad ignite!

Gabi and Vivian become unlikely allies.