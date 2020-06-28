The next Guiding Light reunion will be a bit different than the others. This one will feature Daytime Emmy Award winning writers instead of cast members.

Alan Locher will host Jim Brown, Dave Kreizman, Jill Lorie Hurst, Courtney Simon, and Millee Taggart on his YouTube page, The Locher Room. Get the inside scoop on beloved characters and storylines straight from the source during this unique reunion.

You can join them on Wednesday, July 1 at 3 PM EST, HERE.