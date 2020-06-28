Sonny and His Many Children to Be Featured On General Hospital Throwback Week

Maurice Benard

This week, General Hospital's episodes will focus on Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his role as big daddy. This will be the second week centering on the fertile mob boss since the Nurses Ball episodes. GH has been airing throwback episodes since new ones ran out. The lone ABC sudser hopes to return to production in mid-July.

Here's what's coming up:

Monday, June 29 (from January 29, 2010): Sonny shoots Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), unaware that he's his son. Jax (Ingo Rademacher) confides to his mother that he's keeping a secret from Carly (Laura Wright).

Tuesday, June 30 (from June 4, 2010): Sonny goes to therapy with Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) to gain a better understanding of their relationship. Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) helps Lulu (Julie Marie Berman) prepare a special meal for Dante.

Wednesday, July 1 (from November 17, 2014): A.J. is dead and Michael (Chad Duell) vows to make Sonny pay. Monica (Leslie Charleson) shares her own threats with Tracy (Jane Elliot).

Thursday, July 2 (from June 29, 2015): Michael does a 180 and drops his Sonny vengeance by returning Avery to him. Holly (Emma Samms) holds a gun on Laura (Genie Francis).

Friday, July 3 (from February 26, 2016): Troubled Morgan (Bryan Craig) takes to the roof of General Hospital and Sonny saves him from jumping. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) proposes to a surprised Nathan (Ryan Paevey).