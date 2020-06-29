The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Feel Good Moments With Memorable Love Stories

Reign Edwards, Karla Mosley, Jacob Young

Love is in the air on The Bold and the Beautiful. This week's episodes will highlight some of the show's couples and their love for one another.

Hope (Kim Matula) meets Wyatt (Darin Brooks) on Dollar Bill's (Don Diamont) yacht. The duo get ready to take the plunge.

Rick (Jacob Young) and Maya (Karla Mosley) pledge their eternal love on their wedding day.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) vows to stand strong in the face of adversity because of his romance with Caroline (Linsey Godfrey).

Quinn (Rena Sofer) makes a promise to her man, Eric (John McCook).

Hope (Annika Noelle) strengthens her bond with Liam (Scott Clifton) by making a very special announcement.

