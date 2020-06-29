CBS Soap Alums Adrienne Frantz and Scott Bailey Welcome a Son

Steven Bergman Photography

Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber, The Bold and the Beautiful/The Young and the Restless) and Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, Guiding Light) have welcomed baby number two on June 19. They already share five-year-old daughter Amélie.

Soap Opera Digest shared that the baby boy's name is Lion Michael. Unfortunately, Frantz experienced complications and is still in the hospital. We're sending her our well wishes!