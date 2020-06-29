Days of Our Lives Promo: Brady Catches His Baby Mama Sneaking Around Salem

Eric Martsolf, Stacy Haiduk

Sister Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is caught by Brady (Eric Martsolf) on Days of Our Lives. He spies her hanging out near Salem's busiest park bench.

As Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) get ready to exchange their vows, they are interrupted by a surprise guest.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) thinks Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is her best choice for a shopping mate.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Will (Chandler Massey) have a proposition for Allie (Lindsay Arnold), which may benefit all parties involved.

Meanwhile, Gabi (Camila Banus) gets ready to share the DNA test results with Jake (Brandon Barash).

Watch the new DAYS promo below: