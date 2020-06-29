Eileen Davidson, Lisa Rinna Help Raise $700,000 for Project Angel Food
Eileen Davidson (ex-Ashley, The Young and the Restless; ex-Kristen/Susan, etc., Days of Our Lives) and Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) are among the daytime stars who helped raise $700,000 for Project Angel Food recently.
Davidson shared:
According to Variety, last Saturday's KTLA telethon, in support of the Hollywood-based organization that feeds underserved communities, was headlined by Elton John and recent Daytime Emmy winner Kelly Clarkson.
Other celebs who appeared live or in pre-taped segments include Rinna's husband, actor Harry Hamlin, and Venice the Series' Gregory Zarian.
Like a number of her current and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars (including Davidson), Rinna is a longtime supporter of Project Angel Food; here's one sampling of her past calls to action: