Eileen Davidson, Lisa Rinna Help Raise $700,000 for Project Angel Food

Eileen Davidson, Lisa Rinna Bravo/YouTube

Eileen Davidson (ex-Ashley, The Young and the Restless; ex-Kristen/Susan, etc., Days of Our Lives) and Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) are among the daytime stars who helped raise $700,000 for Project Angel Food recently.

Davidson shared:

According to Variety, last Saturday's KTLA telethon, in support of the Hollywood-based organization that feeds underserved communities, was headlined by Elton John and recent Daytime Emmy winner Kelly Clarkson.

Other celebs who appeared live or in pre-taped segments include Rinna's husband, actor Harry Hamlin, and Venice the Series' Gregory Zarian.

Like a number of her current and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars (including Davidson), Rinna is a longtime supporter of Project Angel Food; here's one sampling of her past calls to action: