Harlem's Kitchen, Starring Soap Alums Pepi Sonuga and Sheryl Lee Ralph, Heads to ABC

Harlem's Kitchen is headed to ABC. Originally an NBC pilot, the show has become ABC's fourth pilot pick-up for the 2020-2021 season, per Variety. Centered on the family of elite Black chef Ellis Rice and his Harlem restaurant, Harlem's Kitchen features Pepi Sonuga (ex-Taylor DuBois, General Hospital) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura MacCarthy, Search for Tomorrow).

Sonuga appears as Rice's youngest daughter, the rebellious but talented Nina. Dreamgirls star Ralph, meanwhile, is her mother, CC, a world-class pastry chef and matriarch of the Rice clan. Deadline reported:

CC is a strong, traditional black woman who is secretly the driving force behind her husband’s success. CC has patience in spades, and always puts the needs of her family ahead of her own. It’s time for that to change.

Renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson, who helms Harlem hotspot Red Rooster, numbers among the drama's executive producers. His life is also the loose inspiration for the show.