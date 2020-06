Kelly Clarkson Tells John Legend She's "Coming for That EGOT Status"

With her recent Daytime Emmy win as Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, Kelly Clarkson is moving on up. She's two steps away from being an EGOT - winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. The singer already has multiple Grammys to her name:

She teased fellow The Voice judge and collaborator John Legend, already an EGOT-er, on Twitter, saying:

That leaves just an Oscar and a Tony on Kelly's list of awards to bring home. Maybe in 2021?