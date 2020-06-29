Tamron Hall Show Allegedly Fires Employees in "Bloodbath," Snaps Up Ex-"Oprah" Staffers

Former The View showrunner Candi Carter is bringing even more talent to Tamron Hall. Page Six reported that the executive producer has hired a number of former employees of The Oprah Winfrey Show, where Carter also worked, for season 2.

An insider told Page Six:

They’ve hired several Oprah alum [sic] to build her second season.

Another source continued:

Their initial executive producer didn’t have the Rolodex to assemble a ‘dream team,’ and that’s what Candi is doing. She quietly brought on Kristin Graham, a former producer on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show.’ Three other producers also joined, and two more will be hired.

The source also alleged that Hall did not get along with former TH EP Bill Geddie; last week, the chatfest let 18 staffers go. Another insider shared:

It was a bloodbath. Candi and Tamron purged. If you were a Geddie hire, you had to go. They set up calls and informed people one by one over the phone.

The first source continued: