WATCH: The Tonight Show Unleashes Chapter 4 of "The Longest Days of Our Lives"

In the fourth chapter of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's soap opera spoof, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell amped up the drama in their parody sketch, The Longest Days of Our Lives.

Related: WATCH: Soap Stars Join Jimmy Fallon's Longest Days of Our Lives

Related: WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Enlists Matthew McConaughey for Another Soap Parody

Related: WATCH: Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig Star in Tonight Show Soap Parody, The Longest Days of Our Lives

In the last chapter, Wiig gave birth to a baby and didn't know the identity of the father. Now, baby Blake (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a SORAS-ed adult - and there's drama with his possible dad, Winston (Jimmy Fallon). Drama ensues when Blake gets "frozen" on Zoom....

Watch the latest installment below.