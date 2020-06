The Young and the Restless Promo: Paul and Christine Against All Odds

Lauralee Bell

Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine's (Lauralee Bell) love is celebrated on The Young and the Restless. The duo have managed to stay together against overwhelming odds.

Watch the trials and tribulations of their enduring romance, missteps to the altar, and near-death encounters.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: