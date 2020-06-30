General Hospital alum Linda Cristal has passed away at 89, per The Hollywood Reporter. Best known for her Golden Globe-winning role on the hit Western show High Chaparral, the Argentine actress appeared as Dimitra on GH in 1988.

The New York Times obit notes that Cristal "came out of retirement" to join GH, on which she portrayed the mistress of mob boss Victor Jerome (Jack Axelrod).

Cristal told The Chicago Tribune at the time:

While I was retired, I asked myself, 'Who am I fooling?' Acting is my favorite occupation. I really wanted to work again and I would have done anything to get this job on 'General Hospital.' I was so excited when I got the role that I couldn't sleep! It's a wonderful opportunity.

She added: