Nick Cannon, whose self-titled talk show debuts this fall, is set to produce and star in E!'s new program, Celebrity Call Center. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the unscripted series will consist of 10 episodes in which "a group of famous people give advice over the phone" to regular people.

CCC will premiere on July 13. The celebrity advice-givers include: Cannon himself; The Real co-host Loni Love; multi-soap veteran Vivica A. Fox; The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars NeNe Leakes and husband-and-wife team Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker; and more.

Get a sneak peek at the show below.