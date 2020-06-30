Renée Elise Goldsberry

Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline, One Life to Live) is on the promo path for the upcoming July 3 Disney+ release of Hamilton. She opened up about the musical's importance to Broadway World.

Goldsberry said:

It's what we always wanted. We were always trying to find a way to give access to the most people possible. That's why we shut the street down in front of the theater and did #Ham4Ham. I remember at some point even outside of #Ham4Ham, while we were in the show, there would be just crowds of kids standing outside the stage door having sing-a-longs. So loud that we wondered if you could hear from the audience! It was a remarkable time and to think back on it now, when the streets are so quiet, actually not quiet... I should say the cry from the streets is different from what it was at that time.

She added:

I hope that it helps people focus the rage. I hope it helps us to focus the questions we're forming. What do we have here? Why are we still in this situation? We have to go way back to start unraveling root problems right now. If we're gonna start in this country, we should probably start with the revolution- the people who formed the documents and are the fabric of this country. What they were thinking; where did they go right; where did they drop the ball? What happens when you kick a problem down the road? We need to start answering those questions and I think we have to look at our history to figure that out in order to plan our future.

Goldsberry is also promoting EduHam, which, per Black Girl Nerds, "gives students at Title 1 schools an opportunity to perform and prepare presentations about spoken word, poetry, and singing about one point in history on things that they love." Learn more about that initiative here.