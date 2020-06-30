Maurice Benard

This episode originally aired in 2010. It's Josslyn's christening day and Dante is undercover in Sonny's organization as Dominic.

The Jacks family, including Lady Jane, prepares for the christening. Jax tells his mother what he's been up to regarding Sonny and Dante.

Dante talks about the case with Ronnie, who worries that Dante will warn Sonny the arrest is coming. Dante's worried how it will affect Carly and the boys.

Jason and Sonny discuss how Dominic managed to infiltrate the business and what they plan to do about it. Olivia stops by to warn the idiots not to cause a problem at the christening. Carly shows up with a similar request.

Lulu, looking fantastic in that purple dress, is worried about Dante and asks Lucky to attend the christening. Other guests include Ethan, Robin, Patrick, and Johnny.

Liz apologizes to Luke for cheating on Lucky with Nikolas. Lulu shows up, showing no love for Liz and Luke reprimands her.

Sonny summons "Dominic" under some pretext, which Dante sees right through. (I ADORE Dante and DESPISE Sonny. I've seen these scenes a bunch of times, yet they still get me every time.)

NOTHING hotter than Dante pulling that badge out of his pocket and declaring, "Michael Corinthos Jr., you are under arrest for the murder of Claudia Zacchara Corinthos." Of course, it went completely into the crapper after that. (Dante honey, why did you go in unarmed?)