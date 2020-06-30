In a recent interview with The Roe Conn Show on Chicago's WGN Radio 720, The Bold and the Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk shared some juicy gossip about B&B's "blow-up doll" filming solution. This comes after head honcho Brad Bell confirmed two weeks ago that the CBS sudser will, in part, be using such dolls during love scenes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

How did B&B even end up with these dolls? Kasprzyk dished:

That is correct, Roe. This isn't the first time that we've used them, either. Probably about 15 years ago, when a character came back from the dead, it was revealed that the they actually buried a wax figure of this person. So, when they dug up the coffin, there was Taylor [Hunter Tylo] as a wax figure. So we only needed that for a few episodes, but we’ve kept that doll in pristine condition in a coffin in our prop storage.

And when we were realizing, 'Hey, how are we going to keep the romance alive? How are we going to do this?' I went in, got the doll, took some pictures with her. And our executive producer/head writer, Brad Bell, loved the idea, but he took it one step further and he went on record in an interview that we will be using blow-up dolls or sex dolls.

Kasprzyk added some intriguing details about these 60-pound, "full posable," $1300 dolls:

What I realized was, there’s a lot of catalogue ordering. You see them online and they mail them them to you, but we don’t have a lot of time. So I researched the place here in Los Angeles that has a sex doll showroom, so I made an appointment yesterday at this store, kind of in an interesting part of town, and I went in and there they were. There were the dolls.

Learn more about the producer's adventure and listen to the entire interview here.