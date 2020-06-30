The Bold and the Beautiful head writer/executive producer Brad Bell opened up to Soap Opera Digest about the challenges and opportunities of writing during COVID-19 and future storylines.

Bell discussed the creative decisions the writing team has been making:

The writers and I have been working a lot. It’s kind of strange to have almost unlimited time to write these episodes because you can rethink them and you have more time so you can define the characters more, refine the story more. You can also have, in a way, too much time because you can think things to death. Soap operas, as a genre, have just kind of always been fly by the seat of your pants. We’re just eager to get back into production.

We’re going to be cranking out as many shows as we can as quickly as we can. We definitely have a stockpile of scripts to draw from now. We have a few new characters com- ing aboard. You know, having all this time to name a character … you come up with 100 different names. And then you think, 'Maybe this one is better,' or 'Maybe we can tie it into this family.' It’s really a great luxury more than anything else.

Picking up where the characters left off, Bell is excited to get his storylines going again. What's coming up? Changes are on the horizon for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood):

Well, we have a new actor joining the show, a new character that will be working mostly with Jacqui Wood [Steffy]. We’ve already cast him but we haven’t announced it yet. We’re very excited about that. And a storyline for Steffy that should really be interesting, informative … it’s a bit of an issue storyline. We’re getting back into taking on an issue that’s challenging in America and around the world.

He teased: