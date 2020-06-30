On June 26, The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie Logan) nabbed her sixth Daytime Emmy win. Now, she's tied with Erika Slezak (ex-Viki, One Life to Live) for the actress with the single most Daytime Emmy wins. Tom opened up about her historic victory to Soaps In Depth.

She shared:

It’s kind of crazy. It’s kind of hard for me to wrap my head around, to be honest. I certainly wasn’t expecting to win this year at all. But I’m really grateful and I’ve always said that I’m always so proud to be a part of the daytime community and a part of these shows. I don’t have much to complain about.

Tom added:

I mean, I was proud of the work that I put forward and I wouldn’t have put it forward if I wasn’t. But I was just kind of like, there’s some years where you feel like, ‘Oh yeah, this is my year.’ And there are some years where you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m so glad to be part of the conversation.’ I told my husband to go on a bike ride! So yeah, it was unexpected, but pleasantly so. I won’t lie!