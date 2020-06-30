The View's Sunny Hostin to Release Memoir This Fall

Steven Bergman Photography4

The View co-host Sunny Hostin is set to release her memoir, I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds, on Sept. 22. Published by HarperCollins, the book chronicles Hostin's journey from growing up Afro-Latina in the South Bronx to becoming an assistant U.S. attorney and journalist, per People.

The back cover copy states:

In her signature no-holds-barred, straight-up style, Sunny opens up and shares her intimate struggles with fertility and personal turmoil, and reflects on the high-stakes cases and stories she worked on as a prosecutor and during her time at CNN, Fox News, ABC and The View. Timely, poignant, and moving, I Am These Truths is the story of a woman living between two worlds, and learning to bridge them together to fight for what’s right."

To be published in both English and Spanish, I Am These Truths is available for pre-order here.