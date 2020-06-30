Steven Bergman Photography

Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless) capped off last week by bringing home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He opened up to TV Insider about the win and the storyline that brought him the golden trophy.

This Emmy was Thompson's first win in six nominations. He reflected:

Yeah! I feel really good, relieved to a certain extent and certainly honored. I’m grateful to be a part of a team that supports its actors and that I could get this storyline this year. It felt right and I felt connected to it. It feels nice to win. It feels nice to know that that part is done. I can put the trophy on my parents’ mantle now.

His moving acceptance speech - in which he expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement - featured his adorable kids, Bowie and Rome, and wife Paloma. Thompson reflected:

I think that was the only reason I could get them to sit on my lap. I said, ‘You might be on TV.’ To me, having my family there was everything. I couldn’t imagine not having them be a part of it. My life is dedicated to them. It’s no surprise that I think my work took a turn when I met my wife [Paloma]. Hopefully, I can continue to do what I love to do and put food on the table for these little ones. That’s my goal.

Thompson's Emmy reel included scenes in which Billy addressed his daughter's accidental death at the hands of nemesis Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). He plumbed the depths of the Abbott heir's psyche before and after Billy's deep dive, sharing: