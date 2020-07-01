Days of Our Lives' Co-EP Greg Meng: "We Do Not Plan on Ordering Any Blow-up Dolls!"

Days of Our Lives co-executive producer Greg Meng chatted with TV Insider recently about how the NBC soap plans to resume filming. DAYS, of course, has more than enough new episodes for the moment, which affords the Salem-set sudser some luxury.

Meng said:

Common sense tells us we're not going to be able to plan large scenes.

But Meng isn't planning on taking a page from The Bold and the Beautiful, which, among other techniques, plans to use inflatable dolls to mimic real people in love scenes.

Meng quipped: