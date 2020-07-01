Days of Our Lives newcomer Lindsay Arnold (Allie Horton) is settling in just fine in Salem. She shared her experiences in soaps with Soap Opera Digest.

Living in New York at the time, Arnold was also sick at the time of her audition and callback! She said:

So I just sent in a self-tape. They asked if I could fly in for a callback, but I said I couldn’t get on a plane at the time. I ended up going in the next week to read with one of the other actors on the show [Robert Scott Wilson, Ben] and met with some of the producers. I went back to New York after that and sent in a few more tapes. They’d asked for a couple more scenes to make sure I could handle the work. By the end of the week I had booked the job, and by the start of the next week, I had moved out to L.A. It all happened very quickly.

She's adjusted quite nicely, but admitted:

It’s honestly been good. In the beginning, I would definitely run my lines a bunch of times the night before to make sure I had them, because I was so nervous about missing one. But all the other actors were there to help me with any questions I might have and were willing to run lines with me, too. I’m so grateful and really lucky that everyone on set has been so helpful.

Pick up the latest issue of SOD to learn more about Arnold.