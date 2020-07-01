Steven Bergman Photography

On the heels of her sixth Emmy victory, The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie Logan) sat down with TV Insider to discuss her pre-recorded speech and working with young actors.

She shared of her speech:

I won’t lie. It was awful. I’ve never planned a speech ever. I’ve never rehearsed a speech. The only thing I’ve ever said to myself is you have to thank Brad Bell [B&B’s executive producer and head writer]. I totally understand why [the Daytime Emmy Awards producers] did it the way they did. I’m glad the show was aired [on broadcast TV] and they put it all together. I was willing to do whatever I needed to do. I’m not complaining, but it was surreal.

Tom's powerful reel included a scene with on-screen son Will (Finnegan George), in which she told him how she'd like him to live his life if she died. At one point, Tom's own son, Zane Achor, played Will. The star mused: