The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom Talks Resuming Work, Theme Weeks
The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie Logan) is champing at the bit to get back to work! She told Soaps In Depth:
I go back on Wednesday .It seems to be running. It’s very different, clearly. There’s a lot of protocols in place. Everybody’s trying to do their best to make it work so that everybody can stay safe and healthy and the show will go on.
Tom also checked out B&B's vintage episodes. She teased:
I know viewers like watching those things. I mean, I love watching those shows, too. But I’m sure they are ready for new shows and to see what happens. We stopped midway through a pretty big moment and so I think the viewers are ready for that payoff. And they’re gonna get it. We’re shooting it as we speak!