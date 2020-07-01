Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie Logan) is champing at the bit to get back to work! She told Soaps In Depth:

I go back on Wednesday .It seems to be running. It’s very different, clearly. There’s a lot of protocols in place. Everybody’s trying to do their best to make it work so that everybody can stay safe and healthy and the show will go on.

Tom also checked out B&B's vintage episodes. She teased: