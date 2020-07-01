The Young and the Restless' Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) celebrated his recent Emmy win with Soaps In Depth. He explained why this victory, his second, meant so much to him.

James shared:

The fact that not just my win, but the show’s win this year comes from a lot of the work that we put in that had to do with losing our amazing friend, Kristoff St. John (Neil). And to be able to honor him in this way and achieve this kind of recognition with the love that we put into honoring him on screen, it means a whole lot. We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome. And I know that he’s looking down proud.

His pre-recorded speech presented challenges and opportunities. James added: