The Young and the Restless' Bryton James on Kristoff St. John: "I Know That He’s Looking Down Proud”
The Young and the Restless' Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) celebrated his recent Emmy win with Soaps In Depth. He explained why this victory, his second, meant so much to him.
James shared:
The fact that not just my win, but the show’s win this year comes from a lot of the work that we put in that had to do with losing our amazing friend, Kristoff St. John (Neil). And to be able to honor him in this way and achieve this kind of recognition with the love that we put into honoring him on screen, it means a whole lot. We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome. And I know that he’s looking down proud.
His pre-recorded speech presented challenges and opportunities. James added:
In the moment of being up on stage, you’ve got all the nerves going through you and you want to make sure you say things right and remember the right people and deliver the right messages. And especially with what’s going on right now in the world, I thought it was very important to give note to that and I was glad I was able to revise it and try to make it as to the point as possible in the amount of time I was given.