The Young and the Restless Grad Victoria Rowell to Star in and Direct Short Films for BET Her

Steven Bergman Photography

Fresh off her new hosting gig on Trash vs Treasure, Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters, The Young and the Restless) is headed to BET Her. Per Deadline, the trailblazing actress will star in a short film and direct another, alongside the likes of Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura MacCarthy, Search for Tomorrow), Kim Fields, and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

Producer Tressa Azarel Smallwood of MegaMind Media is pairing with the network on the four projects; shooting has begun in Maryland for the projects. Deadline noted:

BET Her Presents: The Couch will feature 20-minute dramatic shorts that will cover a range of vital topics to today’s Black families ranging from breast cancer to mental health.

Ralph will direct Rowell and comic actress Jasmine Luv in Like, Comment, Subscribe, a short film written by Shateka Johnson. The film chronicles a wedding vlogger's own journey to the altar while battling Stage II breast cancer. Rowell shared this lovely photo from the set:

Rowell is also slated to direct Everything is Fine, written by Dez White and starring Charming Lee, Malachi Malik, and Vernon Davis. This film follows a wealthy Black family that appears to have it all, but beneath the surface is struggling with their estranged son, who confides in his sister about his issues. It will air on BET Her Networks on July 25.