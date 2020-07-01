Steven Bergman Photography

Fans were just as excited as Days of Our Lives actors Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani) were for their characters to tie the knot on screen. The "ELani" wedding was the first on-screen nuptials between two Black characters in DAYS' history.

Related: Days of Our Lives Star Lamon Archey: "We Need More Than Three" Black Actors

Archey teased in a recent interview with We Are Entertainment News:

There is something that is coming up in the wedding that I don’t think has been done on any daytime TV show before. It’s something we wanted to do being a black couple in daytime. And we didn’t even know then we were going to be the first black couple getting married on-screen in Salem. But being black and wanting to be true to and represent our heritage we are glad we could do it.

At the end of their wedding today, Eli and Lani "jumped the broom," a centuries-old Black tradition.

Later, Stowers provided a funny behind-the-scenes look at the characters' wedding joy on her Instagram. Watch the cute clip below.