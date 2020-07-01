WATCH: Meghan McCain Critiques Anthony Fauci, Praises Tucker Carlson on The View

The View co-host Meghan McCain shared her thoughts on the media's portrayal of COVID-19 risk. She criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci's approach to potential disease outbreaks in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests - no matter that results have shown the marches did not cause an uptick in cases. She also praised FOX News pundit Tucker Carlson's controversial approach to experts.

McCain declared that she does "not have faith and trust in Dr. Fauci in the way that I did,” then said:

It’s great that people are out marching in any other time other than a pandemic right here, and we're not supposed to be this close together,” she said. “I’m not supposed to be within six feet of people. The narrative continues to confuse me. Republicans are the devil. Fox News is the devil, but protesters for Pride and protesters for Black Lives Matter, it’s fine, and the pandemic doesn’t exist.

She added:

I’m the only conservative on this show and I leave this place and all I do is pretty much consume conservative media. So I was just trying to explain what conservatives are seeing, and as much as you want to trash Fox News, Tucker Carlson has the highest approval ratings and numbers in Fox News history right now, partly because he’s saying, in a much more eloquent way, what I am saying right now.

Watch the segment below.