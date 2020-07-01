WATCH: The Cast of The Young and the Restless Takes the Co-Star Quiz

Photo Credit: CBS

The cast of The Young and the Restless is finding new ways to get to know co-stars better, even while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Doug Davidson (Paul Williams), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Newman), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchell), Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair), Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher), Brytni Sarpi (Elena Dawson), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers), and Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales) took part in a fun quiz where they asked their colleagues some very interesting questions.

Watch as Stafford inquires of Vilasuso which way he fixes the toilet paper and others in the Y&R family participate in the quiz below.