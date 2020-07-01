WATCH: The Young and the Restless Fan Favorite Victoria Rowell to Host Trash vs Treasure

Steven Bergman Photography

Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters, The Young and the Restless) is staying booked and busy, even in the COVID-19 era. The fan favorite has nabbed a gig hosting the upcoming home improvement series Trash vs Treasure.

Per People, the show, which will be streaming on the Urban Movie Channel, will feature Rowell traveling around Los Angeles and Kingston, Jamaica giving help to families who are in need of revamping their homes.

Rowell visits with families who have faced some tough times and will assist with making over their homes without breaking the bank by bargain shopping. Rowell told the magazine,

I am honored to be able to help these beautiful families with big hearts, who all welcomed me into their homes. Everyone deserves beauty and to live in a home filled with purpose. With a little bit of elbow grease, discovering hidden treasures, creativity and a whole lot of love, I want to transform lives – one home at a time.

Take a little look at what's to come below!

Trash vs Treasure is available for streaming on July 16 on UMC, where you can also watch her series, The Rich and the Ruthless.