The Young and the Restless is pushing back its production start date one week. Due coronavirus pandemic spikes in California, the show is starting up on July 13, one week after the original date of July 6, per TV Line.

Related: The Young and the Restless to Resume Production in July

According to the site, the situation is being called "fluid" and the July 13 date could change. Last month, L.A. County gave the green light to start up when they issued the "Reopening Protocol for Music, Television and Film Production." This gave policies and procedures to protect the health of employees and measures to make sure physical distancing.