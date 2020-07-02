Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) is as curious about his character possibly engaging in a love triangle. He discussed the possibility of Devon being torn between current love Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) and legal eagle Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), a dead ringer for his late wife, Hilary, with TV Insider.

Asked if he's ever been in a love triangle on a soap, James answered:

Not with two different women. I’ve been in one on-screen with Mishael and Kristoff [St. John, Neil], but there hasn’t been one like this. I think it’ll be positive. There’s a fan base for both. There’s love for Devon with both of those characters/actresses. Mishael and I have talked about how they’re going to make a connection between Amanda and Hilary – if there is one.

Besides a love triangle, what might be next for Devon? After all, he now has rightful possession of his inheritance from his grandmother, Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), once again. James recalled:

It was an amazing and unexpected turning point to make Devon be related to Katherine Chancellor. To have him be able to continue her legacy with her finances is a very positive thing.

