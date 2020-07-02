CBS Soap Director, Joan Collins Pal Maximilian B. Bryer Dies at 98

Commercial and soap opera director Maximilian B. Bryer has died at 98, per The Hollywood Reporter. He passed away on June 16 in his sleep, surrounded by his family, according to his obituary.

A Marine Corps lieutenant during World War II, Bryer moved to Hollywood. He worked as a vice president at advertising agency Benton & Bowles. But daytime fans will appreciate his contribution to CBS sudsers. He directed episodes of The Edge of Night and As the World Turns. Bryer also served as TV director for CBS.

Bryer was also close friends with Dynasty's Joan Collins. Bryer gave Collins away at her 2002 wedding, while his wife, Judith "Judy" Bryer worked as Collins' personal assistant on Dynasty. The British icon is also godmother to Bryer's daughter, Victoria Dade.

She shared this sweet pic in 2017: